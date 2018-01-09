India-China avert Doklam like standoff

A Doklam like standoff was prevented by India and China. The intrusion incident at the Tuting area in Arunachal Pradesh was brought under control following a meeting of the two sides.

"The Tuting incident has been resolved. A Border Personnel Meeting between the two sides in Arunachal two days ago had resolved the issue," General Bipin Rawat, chief of Army staff said.

On December 26, the Indian Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) foiled a Chinese attempt to build a track on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh. While the Chinese workers were told to return to their side of the LAC, their road construction equipment was seized.

The Army Chief said in the meeting China had agreed to stop road-construction activity across the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal. Subsequently, the Indian troops returned the two earth excavators and other equipment seized from the Chinese workers.

OneIndia News