India, China and Russia abstain on UNSC resolution on Myanmar

New York, Dec 22: Twelve members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday voted in favour of the resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar, while China, Russia and India abstained.

The draft resolution was passed demanding an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and for the release of political prisoners, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The voting on a resolution was held under the Indian Presidency of the UNSC on Myanmar and it was proposed by the UK.

This is the first-ever resolution adopted on Myanmar in 74 years. The only resolution adopted on the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian country was in 1948 after it got independence from Britian in 1948 over admitting it as a member in the General Assembly.

The UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said India believes that the complex situation in Myanmar calls for an approach of "quiet and patient diplomacy" while stating that any other course will not help in resolving the long-standing issues which have prevented enduring peace, stability, progress and democratic governance. "Under the current circumstances, we are of the considered view that a UN Security Council resolution may entrench the parties in their inflexible positions rather than encourage them to pursue an inclusive political dialogue," PTI quoted her as saying.

However, she asserted that India strongly calls upon all parties for an immediate cessation of hostilities, abandon their extreme positions and immediately initiate an inclusive political dialogue for the restoration of democracy. "Political leaders should be released and allowed to resume political activities," she said.

New Delhi highlighted that the UN system should assist the parties in dialogue so that the state of emergency comes to an end and Myanmar returns to the democratic path. "It is therefore important to carefully weigh actions by this Council. Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the desirable recourse to seeking constructive and enduring solutions in Myanmar," she said.

She also claimed that the consequences of instability will affect the neighbouring countries the most and it is therefore important to consider their views and perspectives seriously.

"In view of these concerns and our firm commitment to the democratic process and the well-being of the people of Myanmar, India decided to abstain on this resolution," Kamboj said.

Kamboj noted that India shares a nearly 1,700 kilometres-long border with Myanmar and has historical and cultural links with its people.

"As such any instability in the country impacts us directly. Resolving the current crisis and maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in Myanmar is therefore of direct interest to our national security. The welfare of the people of Myanmar remains our utmost priority and is at the core of all our efforts," she said.

Kamboj complimented the United Kingdom delegation under Ambassador Barbara Woodward for having negotiated the text of the resolution in a "transparent and consultative" manner by taking into account the views of neighbouring countries, in particular the ASEAN and keeping their concerns on board.

The resolution reaffirmed its support for the people of Myanmar and its strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of the country. It demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout the country and urged restraint and de-escalation of tensions.

It reiterated its call to uphold democratic institutions and processes and to pursue constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar and urged all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and rule of law.

The resolution acknowledged ASEAN's central role in helping to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Myanmar in the interests of the people of Myanmar and encouraged the international community to support the ASEAN-led mechanism and process in this regard, including ASEAN's efforts in the implementation of the Five Point Consensus.

With inputs from PTI