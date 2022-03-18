Increase car sharing...: International Energy Agency unveils 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use

US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine

Paris, Mar 18: International Energy Agency published ten-point plan to cut oil use, including car-free Sundays in large cities, employees working from home three days a week and reducing speeds on highways.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global commodity markets into turmoil. The global oil market - in which Russia is the third largest producer and the largest exporter - is one of the most heavily affected.

A key way to ease market strains and reduce the economic damage is to reduce oil demand, especially in the short term as the peak demand season approaches.

Most of the proposed actions in the 10-Point Plan would require changes in the behaviour of consumers, supported by government measures. How and if these actions are implemented is subject to each country's own circumstances - in terms of their energy markets, transport infrastructure, social and political dynamics and other aspects.

The 10 key actions

Reduce speed limits on highways by at least 10 km/h

Impact*: Saves around 290 kb/d of oil use from cars, and an additional 140 kb/d from trucks

Work from home up to three days a week where possible

Impact: One day a week saves around 170 kb/d; three days saves around 500 kb/d

Car-free Sundays in cities

Impact: Every Sunday saves around 380 kb/d; one Sunday a month saves 95 kb/d

Make the use of public transport cheaper and incentivise micromobility, walking and cycling

Impact: Saves around 330 kb/d

Alternate private car access to roads in large cities

Impact: Saves around 210 kb/d

Increase car sharing and adopt practices to reduce fuel use

Impact: Saves around 470 kb/d

Promote efficient driving for freight trucks and delivery of goods

Impact: Saves around 320 kb/d

Using high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possible

Impact: Saves around 40 kb/d

Avoid business air travel where alternative options exist

Impact: Saves around 260 kb/d

Reinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

Impact: Saves around 100 kb/d

Note: Impacts are short term and reflect implementation in advanced economies where feasible and culturally acceptable; kb/d = thousand barrels of oil a day.

