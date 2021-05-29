In the times of COVID-19 read what this BOSS is offering for employees to relieve their stress

By Anuj Cariappa

London, May 29: In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown stress, a Boss has said that she offers her employees masturbation breaks in a bid to relieve themselves.

The 44 years old Erika Lust who is an indie filmmaker in Barcelona said that this was the only solution to solve their agitation while at work. The initiative was launched this month to celebrate masturbation month which occurs in May every year. The break would be on all year long, a report in The Sun said.

The decision was taken after she noticed that her employees were agitated and performing with less energy due to the pandemic. She felt that the best way to get over this was to offer well designated breaks.

"I value my employees and I know that when they feel good, we do good work," she told Jam Press. The employees at the Barcelona based company Erika Lust Films are now able to take 30 minute breaks only for masturbation. The communication and content head at the company, Cat said, "picture this: a team of happy employees with their creative juices flowing and being productive because they've had some time scheduled to make themselves feel good. She also said this this would result in more focus from your employees, lesser aggression and more productivity at work. To read the entire report click here:

Pic courtesy: IMDB

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 13:46 [IST]