In show of strength, Imran Khan to hold rally in Islamabad shortly

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Mar 27: Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a major public rally in Islamabad, in a show of strength ahead of the crucial trust vote.

Ahead of the rally, Imran Khan urged the people to leave early for the public meeting, saying that "today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI", The News reported. He maintained that it is a battle for the future of our nation and urged the people to come out of their homes to rewrite the history of Pakistan.

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. He is facing a rebellion by his about two dozen lawmakers and allied parties which are also reluctant to pledge support to him. Both Khan and his ministers are trying to give the impression that everything was fine and he would come out victorious out of the trial.

The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.

On Friday, Pakistan National Assembly's crucial session on a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the session was adjourned till 4 pm on March 28 due to the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khayal Zaman on February 14. According to Pakistan's Parliamentary conventions, the first sitting after the death of a lawmaker is limited to the prayers for the departed soul and tributes from fellow lawmakers.