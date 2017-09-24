In a bid to malign India for alleged atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, made an embarrassing faux pas on Saturday when she attempted to pass off a photo of a Gaza girl as that of a Kashmiri.

The photograph was clicked in Gaza in 2014 by award winning photographer Heidi Levine. The girl Rawya Abu Joma, who was then 17 years old had been injured during an Israeli airstrike, the original caption with the photograph said. The photo has been carried by many online photo galleries including New York Times and the Guardian.

Earlier in the evening, Swaraj had ripped apart Pakistan in a 21-minute speech, in which she had stressed on how the neighbouring country was exporting terror which India was building the nation through institutions and knowledge bank.

