  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    In a rare blink, Donald Trump agrees to shut down his charity over ‘illegalities’ accusation

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 18: US President Donald Trump has agreed to close down his personal charity called the Trump Foundation following allegations of it engaging in a "shocking pattern of illegality" to serve his political and business interests. The news was confirmed by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood who added that the family foundation would be dissolved and the remaining assets would be distributed to other charities under her eyes.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    The move came after Underwood filed a lawsuit last June accusing Trump and his three eldest children (Donald Junior, Ivanka and Eric) of illegally using the foundation money for promoting the campaign for the 2016 presidential election, pay off lawsuits and even fund for paintings depicting the president.

    Also Read | Nations come together in Poland to battle climate change and they don't care what Trump feels

    "This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr Trump's business and political interests," Underwood said in a statement. "This is an important victory for the rule of law. There is one set of rules for everyone."

    Read more about:

    donald trump usa new york law charity ivanka trump

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 7:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue