In a rare blink, Donald Trump agrees to shut down his charity over ‘illegalities’ accusation

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 18: US President Donald Trump has agreed to close down his personal charity called the Trump Foundation following allegations of it engaging in a "shocking pattern of illegality" to serve his political and business interests. The news was confirmed by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood who added that the family foundation would be dissolved and the remaining assets would be distributed to other charities under her eyes.

The move came after Underwood filed a lawsuit last June accusing Trump and his three eldest children (Donald Junior, Ivanka and Eric) of illegally using the foundation money for promoting the campaign for the 2016 presidential election, pay off lawsuits and even fund for paintings depicting the president.

#BREAKING: We’ve secured a stipulation requiring the Trump Foundation to dissolve under judicial supervision, with our review of recipient charities.



The Foundation functioned as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s interests. Our lawsuit remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/FsRubdNZs9 — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) December 18, 2018

Also Read | Nations come together in Poland to battle climate change and they don't care what Trump feels

"This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr Trump's business and political interests," Underwood said in a statement. "This is an important victory for the rule of law. There is one set of rules for everyone."