YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In a first, 3 Snow Leopards test positive for Covid-19

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 12: Three snow leopards, tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, officials announced on Friday. Of the three, one of the animals belonged to the Kentucky zoo, while the other two belong to Louisville Zoo.

    Snow leopards, are now the sixth animal species confirmed to have contracted the virus.

    PTI file photo
    PTI file photo

    Officials took samples from the three large cats after they showed signs of respiratory illness, the Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories said in a statement.

    All three showed mild symptoms and are being monitored closely, but are expected to make full recoveries, the Louisville Zoo said in a statement. No other animals were showing symptoms, the zoo authorities added.

    The cats were likely infected by an asymptomatic staff member, despite precautions that included caretakers wearing personal protective equipment, officials said.

    The zoo said the risk of infected animals spreading the virus to humans is considered to be low and the zoo remains open, though the snow leopard exhibit is closed while the cats recover.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 21:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X