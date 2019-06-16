  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Islamabad, June 16: It was a major 'oops' moment for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

    Imran Khan’s party goes live with ‘Cat Filter’ on and the result is hilarious
    Image Courtesy, Twitter

    While broadcasting a government session live, the Cat Filter on the video was accidentally turned on, which left the social media in splits.

    A Cat Filter is a tool that superimposes itself onto what it can detect as a human face. It comprises two cat ears, a button nose and whiskers.

    Embarrassed, the party later issued a clarification that it was a human error by one of its hardworking volunteers. We have taken the required action to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
