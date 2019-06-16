Imran Khan’s party goes live with ‘Cat Filter’ on and the result is hilarious

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Islamabad, June 16: It was a major 'oops' moment for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

While broadcasting a government session live, the Cat Filter on the video was accidentally turned on, which left the social media in splits.

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. 😹 pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019

A Cat Filter is a tool that superimposes itself onto what it can detect as a human face. It comprises two cat ears, a button nose and whiskers.

Clarification regarding coverage of Press Briefing held by KP’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai: #PTISMT pic.twitter.com/Oudb9r3lGz — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2019

Embarrassed, the party later issued a clarification that it was a human error by one of its hardworking volunteers. We have taken the required action to ensure that such incidents do not take place.