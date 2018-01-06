Imran Khan secretly gets married for the third time, say reports

Islamabad, Jan 6: On Saturday, reports stated that Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan secretly got married on January 1 in Lahore. If the reports are true, this will be Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's third marriage.

According to The News' report, Imran Khan has tied the knot with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

"The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail", the report said.

"The nikah was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the 'nikah khawan' when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015, amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014", it added.

The 65-year-old's first marriage with Jemima Khan ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004.

He again got married to Reham Khan for the second time. The second marriage of the politician was a secret one and was publicly announced on January 8, 2015. He later divorced Reham within 10 months of his marriage.

When reporters queried Mufti about Imran's wedding, he didn't give a clear answer.

Imran's political secretary Awn Chaudry and PTI spokesman Naeem Ul Haq, who reportedly attended the wedding, denied the reports.

"This is irresponsible yellow journalism. I had categorically denied the veracity of this planted gossip to Cheema. Totally concocted story", tweeted Awn.

"Considering my 35-year-long association and keeping in view the fact that I have been privy to his personal life, he noted, I can say with absolute confidence that nothing like this occurred. Even if he marries, he will do after the general elections of 2018", Naeem said.

OneIndia News