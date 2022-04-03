'Ghabrana nahi hai': Imran Khan calls for fresh election after no-trust motion dismissed in Pakistan assembly

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Apr 03: Amid a high-political drama, Pakistan's president dissolved its parliament on Sunday on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who called for fresh elections.

Khan, who lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

"The nation should prepare for the new elections," he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda". Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote: How the political drama unfolded in Pakistan

1996: Imran Khan launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which means the movement for justice.

2002: Khan wins election to become a Member of National Assembly.

2013: Khan again elected to the National Assembly.

2018: Khan becomes Prime Minister after leading his party to victory in the general elections.

March 3, 2021: Opposition leader and former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani defeats Pakistan's Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections.

March 6, 2021: Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly following the defeat of his finance minister.

March 8, 2022: Pakistan's Opposition leaders submit no-confidence motion against PM Khan; accuse his government of uncontrolled inflation.

March 19: Khan's party issues show-cause notices to dissident PTI lawmakers.

March 20: Speaker summons National Assembly session on March 25 to take up no-trust motion against PM Khan.

March 23: PM Khan says he will not resign as 3 allies indicate to vote against his government.

March 25: Pakistan's National Assembly session adjourned without tabling of no-trust motion against PM Khan.

March 27: At massive rally, PM Khan claims foreign powers behind 'conspiracy' to overthrow his government.

March 28: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif tables no-trust motion against PM Khan in National Assembly.

March 30: PM Khan loses majority after key ally sides with Opposition ahead of no-trust vote.

March 31: Pak Parliament meets to debate no-trust motion against PM Khan.

April 1: PM Khan claims his life is in danger; asserts that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.

April 3: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri blocks no-trust motion against PM Khan.

April 3: PM Khan advises President Arif Alvi to dissolve National Assembly.

April 3: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on advice of PM Khan.

April 3: The Opposition has started its own proceedings in the National Assembly.

Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 16:08 [IST]