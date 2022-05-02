Imran Khan likely to be arrested in Blasphemy case

Islamabad, May 02: A case under blasphemy laws was registeredformer prime minister Imran Khan and other top figures of the previous government in Faisalabad. He is now likely to get arrested in the case.

Video clips circulating on social media showed some pilgrims -- apparently supporters of Imran Khan -- shouting 'chor' (thief) and 'gaddar' (traitor) as soon as Shehbaz Sharif and other members of his delegation arrived at the Prophet's Mosque in Madina last Thursday.

The Pakistani pilgrims also used abusive language against the delegation members. Madina police claim to have arrested five Pakistanis involved in the sloganeering.

Punjab police on Saturday night registered an FIR against Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and 150 others, including former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed, former adviser to the prime minister Shahbaz Gul, former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Soori, and Mr Khan's close aides in London, Anil Musarrat and Sahibzada Jehangir, officials said.

The case has been registered at a police station in Faisalabad, around 180 km from Lahore, on the complaint of local resident Naeem Bhatti on the charges of desecration of the Prophet's mosque in Madina, hooliganism and hurting the sentiments of Muslims, they said.

The FIR has been registered under different sections, including 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, over 100 supporters of han were sent to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan and the UK to carry out the mission of targeting Mr Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina. Mr Khan and other nominated leaders of the PTI had given directions to party workers in this regard, it said.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad police said action against those named in the FIR would be taken in accordance with law.

Khan in a TV interview on Saturday had distanced himself from the pilgrims who hounded and chanted slogans against Sharif, saying he could "not even imagine of asking anyone to carry out sloganeering at the sacred place."

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 17:16 [IST]