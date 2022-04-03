Imran Khan is no longer Prime Minister of Pakistan, notifies Pak Cabinet Secretary

Islamabad, Apr 03: The Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification on Sunday saying Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect.

"Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the government statement read.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi earlier dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against the premier, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation in which he said he has recommended dissolution of the House and sought fresh elections. Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

"The nation should prepare for the new elections," he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda". Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve the assembly. Pakistani media reported that general elections will be held within 90 days.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," Khan said.

Later, President Arif Alvi's office said he has dissolved the National Assembly according to the advice of the prime minister. Close aide of Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the federal cabinet has also been dissolved.

However, Khan will continue working as an interim prime minister.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 23:05 [IST]