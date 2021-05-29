Imran Khan expresses full confidence in Pakistan's nuclear capability

Pak gets a new NSA: He is Imran Khan’s special assistant on national security

pti-Deepika S

Islamabad, May 29: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed full confidence in the country''s nuclear capability to defend itself.

Khan visited a nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command, which is responsible for protection of nuclear assets.

Pakistan is committed to continue working towards the promotion of an environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels, Khan was quoted as saying by an official statement issued by the prime minister''s office.

During the visit, the prime minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan's Strategic Programme, it said.

Khan appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan's Strategic Programme and "expressed full confidence" in the country''s "nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence", the statement said.

The visit came a day after Pakistan celebrated ''Youm-e-Takbeer'' (The day of greatness) to commemorate the nuclear tests it conducted on May 28, 1998 in response to India''s Pokhran tests and establishing a "credible minimum nuclear deterrence".

Pakistan carried out the tests after India conducted a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions at Pokhran in May 1998.

On his arrival to the nuclear facility, Khan was received by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj.