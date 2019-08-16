  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As UNSC closed door meet on Kashmir begins, Khan dials Trump

    By Vishal S
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 16: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly called United States Donald Trump over the Kashmir issue. Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to garner support over Kashmir issue after the BJP-led Union Government on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Khan took the US President into confidence regarding the UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in which Kashmir issue is being discussed, the Radio Pakistan reported.

    "Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan's concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to the regional peace," Qureshi said. The Foreign Minister said the conversation between the two leaders was held in a cordial environment. They also agreed to remain in contact over the Kashmir issue.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss Kashmir issue which has been called on China's insistence is underway.

    China had formally asked for "closed consultations" in the UN Security Council to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    For long India has maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bi-lateral one and after the abrogation of Article 370 the issue is internal.

    [UNSC meet on Kashmir, a rare first after 54 years]

    On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

    India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan imran khan united states

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue