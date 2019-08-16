As UNSC closed door meet on Kashmir begins, Khan dials Trump

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Islamabad, Aug 16: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly called United States Donald Trump over the Kashmir issue. Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to garner support over Kashmir issue after the BJP-led Union Government on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Khan took the US President into confidence regarding the UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in which Kashmir issue is being discussed, the Radio Pakistan reported.

"Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan's concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to the regional peace," Qureshi said. The Foreign Minister said the conversation between the two leaders was held in a cordial environment. They also agreed to remain in contact over the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss Kashmir issue which has been called on China's insistence is underway.

China had formally asked for "closed consultations" in the UN Security Council to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

For long India has maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bi-lateral one and after the abrogation of Article 370 the issue is internal.

On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.