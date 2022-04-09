YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Imran Khan calls emergency cabinet meeting tonight; No-trust vote likely after 8 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 09: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called an emergency session of the cabinet amid the no-confidence motion against him under consideration in the National Assembly. The session is scheduled at 9:00 pm at the PM House with key decisions under consideration.

    Representational Image
    File photo

    The much-awaited voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was postponed to 8 pm for Iftar. Voting on the no-confidence motion is expected after 8 pm (IST 8:30 pm).

    A crucial session of the National Assembly to decide the fate of Prime Minister Khan began on Saturday. Shortly afterwards, Speaker Asad Qaiser decided to adjourn the session when Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif took the floor on a point of order and made a small speech reminding the Speaker that he was bound to go ahead as per the apex court's order.

    In a landmark 5-0 verdict on Thursday, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling rejecting a no-confidence motion against Khan was "contrary to the Constitution".

    More IMRAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 19:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X