Imran Khan calls emergency cabinet meeting tonight; No-trust vote likely after 8 pm

Islamabad, Apr 09: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called an emergency session of the cabinet amid the no-confidence motion against him under consideration in the National Assembly. The session is scheduled at 9:00 pm at the PM House with key decisions under consideration.

The much-awaited voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was postponed to 8 pm for Iftar. Voting on the no-confidence motion is expected after 8 pm (IST 8:30 pm).

A crucial session of the National Assembly to decide the fate of Prime Minister Khan began on Saturday. Shortly afterwards, Speaker Asad Qaiser decided to adjourn the session when Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif took the floor on a point of order and made a small speech reminding the Speaker that he was bound to go ahead as per the apex court's order.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict on Thursday, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling rejecting a no-confidence motion against Khan was "contrary to the Constitution".

