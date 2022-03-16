Russia-Ukraine war: ICJ to deliver verdict regarding accusations of genocide in Ukraine

Will try for full implementation of ICJ order: India after Pak says no 2nd consular access to Jadhav

oi-Madhuri Adnal

The Hague, Mar 16: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its verdict on the Ukraine vs Russia case on March 16, reported Russian media Sputnik.

In a press communique released on Twitter, the principal judicial organ of the UN, ICJ, stated that it would announce its decision on the case that has been named "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)."

The public sitting for Ukraine vs. Russian Federation will take place at 4 pm (local time) at Peace Palace in The Hague. President of the court Judge Joan E. Donoghue will read out the "order," the statement by ICJ added.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, only Members of the Court and representatives of the States Parties to the case will be present in the Great Hall of Justice. Members of the diplomatic corps, the media and the public will be able to follow the reading through a live webcast on the Court's website, as well as on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel. Further information will be communicated to new

Kyiv had filed the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, demanding that the tribunal order an end to the offensive.

Ukraine has demanded reparations for damages caused by the Russian invasion. Further, it contended that the Russian government has no legal grounds to punish Ukraine against any purported genocide and asserted that Moscow has been conducting war crimes in several parts of Ukraine by "intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury in members of the Ukrainian nationality--the actus reus of genocide under Article II of the (Genocide) Convention."

On March 7, Ukraine made a strong submission at the ICJ, asserting that 'irreparable damage' would be caused if the court does not act against Russia immediately.