    'I'm Not Hiding': President Volodymyr Zelensky shares video from Kyiv office

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 08: For the third time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday posted a video claiming "I'm staying in Kyiv.

    "On Bankova Street [where the presidential offices are located]," he said. "Not hiding, and I'm not afraid of anyone."

    Im Not Hiding: President Volodymyr Zelensky shares video from Kyiv office

    Zelensky pointed the camera out the window to show what appeared to be nighttime in Kyiv and also the Gorodetsky House, which sits across the street from his offices.

    The declaration comes after the Ukrainian leader is reported to have escaped at least three assassination attempts in the past week as two different outfits were sent to kill the Ukrainian president.

    Mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group and Chechen special forces were sent to kill Zelensky but Ukrainian forces were tipped off.

    Social media was abuzz with rumours of Zelensky having already fled Ukraine, with some claiming that Zelensky has actually accepted the US offer of evacuation.

    Ukraine had maintained secrecy about the exact location of the President for so long.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 12:59 [IST]
