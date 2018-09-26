  • search

'I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK," Trump's response to laughter at UN assembly

    United Nations, Sep 26: Dignitaries gathered at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) audibly laughed at Donald Trump, perhaps one of the most humiliating moments for a US president.

    President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. AP/PTI photo
    President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. AP/PTI photo

    As Trump bragged by saying "had accomplished more than any other administration in history", there was awkward audible laughter while he was speaking at his once-a-year speech at the UN General Assembly.

    As reported by Associate Press, five sentences into the president's remarks, the audience began to chuckle and some leaders broke into outright laughter, suggesting the one-time reality television star's puffery is as familiar abroad as it is at home.

    Clearly taken aback, Trump said: "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."

    Donald Trump urged other nations to reject globalism and embrace patriotism In the course of his address, Trump highlighted the achievements of his presidency, lashed out at enemies - Iran foremost among them - and railed against multilateralism.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 10:06 [IST]
