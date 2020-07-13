Human trial of world's first coronavirus vaccine completed, claims Russian embassy

  • search
    Moscow, July 13: As the world races towards finding an effective and safe vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russia's Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has completed the human trials of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine on their volunteers.

    "Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world's first vaccine against #COVID19. The #vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20," chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS," the embassy tweeted.

    According to Vadim Tarasov, the director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, told Sputnik that the first batch of volunteers will be discharged on Wednesday, whereas, the second will be discharged on July 20.

    Tarasov said,"Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world's first vaccine against coronavirus.''

    The university began the trials on June 18 and the vaccines were produced by Russia's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

    Before this, China's Sinovac Biotech became the latest company to start Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, following a fast-track approval by regulators last week. Sinovac has started Phase III trials in Brazil.

    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
