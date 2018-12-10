How countries are working together on a Mars mission of the next decade revealed

Mars 2020 Rover - Nasa

In July or August 2020, Nasa will launch its long awaited Mars 2020 rover mission. What's also unique about the 2020 rover is that Nasa fitted it with a "Mars Helicopter Scout". This "small autonomous rotorcraft" will be strapped to the belly of the rover, and will eventually launch on Mars - snapping visuals from the air, where rovers can't reach.

China 2020 Probe

China's space agency also has a planned rover mission, expected to launch in July or August 2020. Like other missions, China's main objective is to search for life - current or past.

Also Read |The first sound from Mars: Check here how it sounds like

Emirates Mars Mission:

The United Arab Emirates is also hoping to launch its first interplanetary mission in 2021. A spacecraft is set to arrive on the red planet to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the country's founding.

Growing Tomatoes on the Moon and Mars

A SpaceX launched a rather unusual spacecraft to orbit - a small satellite that will attempt to grow tomatoes while spinning to replicate the gravity on the Moon and Mars. This particular microsatellite, packed with tomato seeds, is designed to help us prepare to one day grow plants on other worlds. If we want humans to live long-term on the Moon or Mars, they're going to need to be somewhat self-sustainable, so proving they can actually feed themselves is pretty crucial.