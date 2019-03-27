  • search
    Hope Nations will uphold peace in Space: China reacts to Mission Shakti

    Beijing, Mar 27: China on Wednesday reacted guardedly to India's anti-satellite missile test and expressed hope that all countries will uphold peace and tranquillity in the outer space.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a written response to a question on India successfully test-firing an anti-satellite missile, said: "We have noticed reports and hope that each country will uphold peace and tranquillity in outer space."

    

    China conducted such a test in January 2007 when its anti-satellite missile destroyed a defunct weather satellite.

    What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?

    Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi announced that Indian scientists have successfully demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Opposition.

    Earlier today, Union Minister Arun Jaitley accused the the UPA government of not granting scientists permission to build the country's own anti-satellite missile, saying it lacked "capability and clarity".

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
