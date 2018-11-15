This celeb lost her own home in California wildfires but she has come to people’s rescue

Los Angeles, Nov 15: She herself has been forced to leave her residence in Malibu because of the devastating Woolsey Fire in California but noted singer-songwriter-actress Lady Gaga hasn't forgotten to stand by her less-known co-sufferers at the time of despair.

According to a report in TODAY, the celebrity made the World Kindness Day this year (on November 13) memorable by donating pizza, fresh coffee and gift cards to one of the many evacuation centres located around Los Angeles. She also posted a picture of herself in a "Malibu" baseball cap while going to the camp.

It’s my favorite day of the year #WorldKindessDay and the day’s not over. It’s never too late to #BeKind. pic.twitter.com/HiAEbiAJk3 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 14, 2018

In a video shared on Twitter, Lady Gaga said: "Today is my favorite day of the year - it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness, even if it's for yourself."

The 32-year-old celebrity also went to a Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High School to donate food and give words of encouragement. She boosted the morale of people who were badly affected by the horrific fire which has killed nearly 50 people besides damaging massive properties.

Help people affected by the #CaliforniaFire by visiting https://t.co/5Dmboe4Eb9 call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make donation. Includes shelter,food,water,physical and mental health resources as well as emotional support. pic.twitter.com/chritdoN9t — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 14, 2018

"I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," 'A Star Is Born' actor wrote on Twitter recently.

Other celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have also risen to the occasion by making big donation to The Malibu Foundation which works on youth homelessness, according to Entertainment Tonight, even though they lost their own homes in the blaze.

Whitney Cummings, Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock have also made contributions for not just relief for human beings affected by the fire but also animals left in a disarray.