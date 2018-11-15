  • search

This celeb lost her own home in California wildfires but she has come to people’s rescue

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Los Angeles, Nov 15: She herself has been forced to leave her residence in Malibu because of the devastating Woolsey Fire in California but noted singer-songwriter-actress Lady Gaga hasn't forgotten to stand by her less-known co-sufferers at the time of despair.

    This celeb lost her own home in California wildfires but she has come to people’s rescue
    Image Courtesy: @ladygaga

    According to a report in TODAY, the celebrity made the World Kindness Day this year (on November 13) memorable by donating pizza, fresh coffee and gift cards to one of the many evacuation centres located around Los Angeles. She also posted a picture of herself in a "Malibu" baseball cap while going to the camp.

    In a video shared on Twitter, Lady Gaga said: "Today is my favorite day of the year - it's World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness, even if it's for yourself."

    View this post on Instagram

    A young Lady stopped by the Palisades shelter to cheer up the residents as took a pic. So much fun! #LadyGaGa

    A post shared by Mack Dugger (@iamduggernaught) on

    The 32-year-old celebrity also went to a Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High School to donate food and give words of encouragement. She boosted the morale of people who were badly affected by the horrific fire which has killed nearly 50 people besides damaging massive properties.

    "I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," 'A Star Is Born' actor wrote on Twitter recently.

    Also Read | California wildfires: Death toll touches 48

    Other celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have also risen to the occasion by making big donation to The Malibu Foundation which works on youth homelessness, according to Entertainment Tonight, even though they lost their own homes in the blaze.

    Whitney Cummings, Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock have also made contributions for not just relief for human beings affected by the fire but also animals left in a disarray.

    Read more about:

    california wildfires usa celebrity victim

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue