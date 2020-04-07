  • search
    Here is how J K Rowling recovered from COVID-19 symptom

    By
    |

    London, 07 Apr: 'Harry Potter' author J K Rowling, whose book series and subsequent films have made millions of people her fans worldwide said on Monday that she had recovered from a suspected case of Covid-19 after two weeks of illness.

    Harry Potter author J K Rowling

    "For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested)," Rowling tweeted. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that according to her had helped to manage the worst symptoms and had been recommended by her doctor-husband.

    "I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me," she added.

    Rowling's concerned fans soon rushed to the comment section inquiring about the author's health. For them Rowling tweeted, "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone."

    Rowling was the latest celebrity who announced that they had coronavirus symptoms and recovered from the disease.

    The list includes renowned actor Tom Hanks, US pop singer Idris Elba and British Price Charles.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Indian-Americans in New York, New Jersey suffer COVID-19 outbreak

    The deadly coronavirus outbreak whose epicentre was Wuhan in China has taken close to 75,000 lives in its grasp so far.

    coronavirus jk rowling symptoms

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
