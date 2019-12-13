  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Have agreed on text of phase one trade deal, says China on US pact

    By PTI
    |

    Beijing, Dec 13: China and the US have agreed on the text of a phase one economic and trade agreement based on the principle of equality and mutual respect, official Chinese media reported on Friday.

    China and the US have been locked in a longstanding trade war that has threatened to roil the global economy.

    XI Jinping
    XI Jinping

    The US has imposed tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods, having accused the country of unfair trade practices.

    Beijing hit back with duties on USD 110 billion of US goods, blaming the US for starting "the largest trade war in economic history".

    Trump tweets 'very close' to China trade deal

    The IMF has warned that a full-blown trade war would weaken the global economy.

    China and the US have agreed on the text of a phase one economic and trade agreement based on the principle of equality and mutual respect, official Chinese media reported on Friday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday night.

    Expectations for a US-Chinese trade truce to end the 18-month long trade war between the top two economies rose after a senior Trump administration official said an announcement on Beijing would take place on Friday.

    A "deal is close,'' said Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, who was briefed by both sides was quoted a saying by media reports from Washington.

    The US has agreed to suspend a planned tariff increase on USD 160 billion of Chinese imports due to take effect on Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs, Brilliant said.

    For its part, Beijing would buy more US farm products, increase Americans companies' access to the Chinese market and tighten protection for intellectual property rights.

    US President Donald Trump had launched the trade war with China last year demanding Beijing to reduce massive trade deficit.

    Trump is also demanding an intrusive verification mechanism to supervise Beijing's promise to protect intellectual property rights (IPR), technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china united states

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue