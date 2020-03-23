Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus in prison, kept in isolation

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

New York, Mar 23: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been placed in isolation after he tested positive for the noble coronavirus on Sunday.

He is placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Weinstein was found guilty of two counts in sexual assault trial, more than two years after the first allegations against him emerged. He was then sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 under the charges of sexual assault and rape, for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Weinstein arrived at Wende Correctional Facility with a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday after being housed at New York City's Rikers Island jail.

A lawyer for Weinstein said on Sunday night that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.