  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus in prison, kept in isolation

    By
    |

    New York, Mar 23: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been placed in isolation after he tested positive for the noble coronavirus on Sunday.

    He is placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

    Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus in prison, kept in isolation
    Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein was found guilty of two counts in sexual assault trial, more than two years after the first allegations against him emerged. He was then sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 under the charges of sexual assault and rape, for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

    Coronavirus: First French hospital doctor dies

    Weinstein arrived at Wende Correctional Facility with a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday after being housed at New York City's Rikers Island jail.

    A lawyer for Weinstein said on Sunday night that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus harvey weinstein

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X