Green Zone in Iraq hit by two rockets

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Baghdad, Jan 09: Two rockets crashed late on Wednesday into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone. This is the high security enclave where foreign embassies including the US minions are based.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where American and other coalition forces are houses. This was in retaliation to the killing by the US of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

On Wednesday, Iran said that it launched tens of surface to surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base that houses US troops. The attack was over the killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran missile attacks: Iran gave Iraq a heads-up before firing 22 missiles at US forces on its soil

The Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

"We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," a statement read. It also warned Israel.

The state TB said that the operation was named Martyr Soleimani. The Guard's aerospace division that controls Iran's missile programme launched the attack.

'80 American terrorists' killed in Iran missile attack, claims Iran state media

On January 3, the US took down Soleimani in a drone strike. Ever since the imposition of strict sanctions against Iran, tensions have been high with the US. Sanctions on Iranian oil exports were imposed last year and this had forced major importers like India and China to cut purchases. The sanctions were imposed after several oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf. The US had blamed Iran for the attacks.