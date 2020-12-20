Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn on Dec 21: All you need to know

Cape Canaveral, Dec 20: In a rare celestial event, the two huge planets Jupiter and Saturn will be seen close to each other making them look like a bright speckle in the sky.

According to the space.com, it is being suggested that the "two planets might be a replica of the legendary Star of Bethlehem".

When were these planets last seen close to each other?

The two planets have never been so close since 1623, and hence, the term "a great conjunction. If two celestial bodies visually appear close to each other from Earth, it is called a conjunction. And such conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter is at times called a great conjunction.

According to the (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) (NASA), "It's been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this 'Great conjunction'".

When will these planets be again seen close?

The planets will next come comparably close on March 15, 2080.

On the night of December 21, their physical distance will be around 735 million km, Duari said.

In the run-up to the date, both planets will appear to progressively come closer to each other, with every passing day, he said.

In most major cities across India, the conjunction could be seen just after sunset.