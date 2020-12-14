YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gotham co-stars set to welcome their second child

    By
    |

    Los Angeles, Dec 14: "Gotham" co-stars Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie are set to welcome their second child together.

    The couple, who were paired opposite each other on the Fox series as Dr Leslie Thompkins and commissioner James Gordon, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Frances.

    Gotham co-stars set to welcome their second child

    Baccarin, also known for "Deadpool" films and political thriller television series "Homeland", shared the news on "The Talk" show.

    From Hollywood to Haridwar, people have paid serious attention to yoga during pandemic, says PM

    "What we now call date night is really honestly being able to take a walk outside together, but it heightens anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time, so when we take a little time to ourselves, they're like, 'Where are you going?'

    "Ben very cleverly found a way to get them involved and asked Frances to get him ready for the date. I don't think he was expecting blue nail polish and bracelets and everything, but I think it looks good on him," she said.

    When the hosts of "The Talk" asked how the date went, Baccarin, 41, stood up to show off her baby bump and quipped, "I think that date was pretty successful!"

    Baccarin and McKenzie, 42, met in 2014 on the set of "Gotham", which ended last year after five seasons.

    They tied the knot at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York City in 2017, one year after Frances was born.

    Baccarin also has seven-year-old son, Julian, with former husband, director Austin Chick.

    More HOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    hollywood

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X