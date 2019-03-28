‘Gift from heavens’: 2 friends find fridge full of chilled beer cans in middle of flooded field

  • search
    Lincoln (Nebraska), March 28: The state of Nebraska in the US is witnessing an unprecedented flooding and in between the ordeal caused by the deluge, two friends had an unexpected experience.

    Kyle Simpson's land in Lincoln, Nebraska, was also hit by the flooding in the nearby River Platte. However, the cabin that he had built on the land is located on top of stilts and hence got saved.

    Caption: Kyle Simpson and his friend Gayland Stouffer with their precious discovery; image credit: Twitter @gameseasonings

    Last Sunday, March 24, Simpson and his friend Gayland Stouffer spent the entire day cleaning up the debris in and around the cabin and after having a tiring day, when the two started wading back through chest-high water, they discovered a mini refrigerator lying on the field.

    And, to the duo's utter surprise, the fridge was filled with chilled beer cans. For the tired friends, that was a "gift sent from the heavens", as Simpson told the Lincoln Journal Star.

    The two friends went ahead to open a few cans and took a much-needed refreshment after a hard day of labour. They also took some photos of their unique find as well as selfies with the same and posted them to a Nebraska Facebook page.

    Simpson though also spared a thought for the fridge owner. "It was a gift sent from the heavens, and we were happy to see it. But we hoped the people who lost the fridge were OK, we hoped their property was OK," Lincoln Journal Star quoted him as saying.

    The photos went viral and eventually reached Brian Healy, the refrigerator's owner. The little fridge, which had survived a fire in 2007, managed to stay afloat fighting the floodwaters this time as well. It had resurfaced 4 miles away from Healy's own cabin, the report added.

    Simpson also promised Healy to return his fridge although there could be a few cans missing in it.

    Read more about:

    us flood human interest alcohol

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
