‘Gift from heavens’: 2 friends find fridge full of chilled beer cans in middle of flooded field

Lincoln (Nebraska), March 28: The state of Nebraska in the US is witnessing an unprecedented flooding and in between the ordeal caused by the deluge, two friends had an unexpected experience.

Kyle Simpson's land in Lincoln, Nebraska, was also hit by the flooding in the nearby River Platte. However, the cabin that he had built on the land is located on top of stilts and hence got saved.

Last Sunday, March 24, Simpson and his friend Gayland Stouffer spent the entire day cleaning up the debris in and around the cabin and after having a tiring day, when the two started wading back through chest-high water, they discovered a mini refrigerator lying on the field.

And, to the duo's utter surprise, the fridge was filled with chilled beer cans. For the tired friends, that was a "gift sent from the heavens", as Simpson told the Lincoln Journal Star.

The two friends went ahead to open a few cans and took a much-needed refreshment after a hard day of labour. They also took some photos of their unique find as well as selfies with the same and posted them to a Nebraska Facebook page.

For those of you that don't know, our state of #Nebraska is going through record flooding. Sometimes though, the world sends you a break. These guys went to their #DuckCamp and found a fully-stocked #BeerFridge. #NebraskaStrong #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/t8FvdqVQ3g — Fat Boy Wild Game (@gameseasonings) March 19, 2019

Simpson though also spared a thought for the fridge owner. "It was a gift sent from the heavens, and we were happy to see it. But we hoped the people who lost the fridge were OK, we hoped their property was OK," Lincoln Journal Star quoted him as saying.

View of the Platte looking west near the confluence with the Missouri River. #NebraskaFlood #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/uw9ehgdicF — Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 20, 2019

The photos went viral and eventually reached Brian Healy, the refrigerator's owner. The little fridge, which had survived a fire in 2007, managed to stay afloat fighting the floodwaters this time as well. It had resurfaced 4 miles away from Healy's own cabin, the report added.

Simpson also promised Healy to return his fridge although there could be a few cans missing in it.