Giant bronze uterus sculptures at Qatar hospital turn heads around

    Doha, Nov 20: The science of pregnancy and child birth is something that many of us are still unsure about. And a British artiste named Damien Hirst has come with something unique to raise a public awareness about it.

    According to an AFP report, Hirst has officially unveiled 14 huge bronze uterus sculptures outside a hospital in Qatar. These statues graphically show the stages from conception to birth of human beings.

    Image Courtesy: @AFP

    The work, termed 'The Miraculous Journey', begins with fertilisation of eggs and depicts various stages of the growth of the foetus inside the uterus and development into a baby.

    Each sculpture is between five to 11 metres high (16 to 36 feet) and the entire thing weighs around 216 metric tonnes. The work is located outside the $8 billion Sidra Medical and Research Centre which is known to have a collection of contemporary art, including an installation by fellow British artiste Tracey Emin.

    There was also some objection to the art on social media because of which they were covered from public view until recently. According to the AFP report, the official reason to cover them was to protect them from ongoing building work on the hospital but they were hidden after an outcry on the social media.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 14:04 [IST]
