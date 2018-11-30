G20 Summit: Putin-Trump talks are on, says Russia after US backed off over Ukraine crisis

Buenos Aires, Nov 30: Even though US President Donald Trump abruptly scrapped his scheduled meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit kicking off in the Argentine capital on Friday, November 30, the Kremlin said that nothing had changed in the schedule.

On Thursday, November 29, the Kremlin said the meeting between Trump and Putin will take place as planned on the sidelines of the summit. Its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists about Washington confirming the meeting scheduled on Saturday, December 1.

The US had threatened to cancel the meeting over the recent spat between Russia and Ukraine that saw the former seizing three Ukrainian ships and sailors in a naval confrontation.

Peskov said the meeting would start with "brief talks between the leaders" and they will be followed by broader Russia-US talks that could last for an hour. The spokesperson emphasised on the need for open channel of communication between the leaders even if they disagree on matters.