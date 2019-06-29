G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Presidents of Indonesia, Brazil; talks focus on trade

International

oi-PTI

By PTI

Osaka, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka today, and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

During his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Prime Minister Modi discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

This was PM Modi's first official engagement of the second day of the two-day G20 summit.

"Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," the prime minister's office tweeted.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision."

G20: S-400 missile did not figure in Modi-Trump talks

Soon after that, PM Modi met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Kumar tweeted.

On Friday, PM Modi held multiple meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.