  • search

G20 Summit: Donald Trump to attend 8 meetings in 48 hours in Argentina

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Buenos Aires, Nov 30: US President Donald Trump will be among the world leaders who will be in the Argentine capital for the two-day G20 summit kicking off on Friday, November 30, and in a span of 48 hours, he is set to appear in eight high-level meetings with foreign leaders.

    G20 Summit: Donald Trump to attend 8 meetings in 48 hours in Argentina
    US President Donald Trump

    The programme is so tight this time that a scheduled one-on-one meeting between Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been turned into a trilateral talk featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Also Read | G20 Summit: Not Modi, Trump or Xi but this leader has the most special visit to Argentina

    The current American president is known to not prefer travelling too much. Earlier this year, Vice President Mike Pence replaced Trump to represent the US in a summit of Latin American countries in Lima, Peru. More recently, Pence was on a tour of Asia to attend regional summits as Trump skipped.

    The president, deemed to be one who prefers an inward-looking America, has cut short his foreign trips, especially in the second year of his presidency. He also cancelled a planned trip to Colombia earlier this month. He though had undertaken a big journey from Canada where he went to attend the G8 summit to Singapore to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June.

    Trump hates to travel

    According to an Associated Press report, some White House officials - current and former - have confirmed Trump expressing frustration over travelling abroad and his scheduled were curtailed accordingly. It is also said that the American president likes to play the role of host to world leaders more than being a guest.

    Also Read | PM Modi to take part in yoga session in Buenos Aires on G20 Summit eve: Argentina media

    Trump has so far made eight trips abroad (excluding Argentina), four in each of the two years. However, while he visited 13 nations in the first year, the number was down to seven in the second.

    Read more about:

    g20 summit g20 argentina donald trump usa buenos aires

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 9:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue