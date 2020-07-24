Friends forever: Man shares Rs 164 crore jackpot with friend over promise made in 1992

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Washington, July 24: A US man will share his USD 22 million (Rs 164 crore) in lottery winnings with a longtime friend because of a promise they made to each other nearly three decades ago.

Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney, who are the friends for life, shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money.

That promise came to achievement when Cook bought the winning ticket for a USD 22 Million jackpot last month at Synergy Coop in Menomonie.

Feeney, who is an fisherman said, "He called me, and I said, 'are you jerking my bobber?"

"We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can't think of a better way to retire," Cook said.

The pair now looking forward to have some traveling.

It is said the chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in about 292m.