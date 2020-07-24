YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Friends forever: Man shares Rs 164 crore jackpot with friend over promise made in 1992

    By
    |

    Washington, July 24: A US man will share his USD 22 million (Rs 164 crore) in lottery winnings with a longtime friend because of a promise they made to each other nearly three decades ago.

    Friends forever: Man shares Rs 164 crore jackpot with friend over promise made in 1992

    Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney, who are the friends for life, shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money.

    Hello, main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hoon: Delhi cops bust KBC lottery scam

    That promise came to achievement when Cook bought the winning ticket for a USD 22 Million jackpot last month at Synergy Coop in Menomonie.

    Feeney, who is an fisherman said, "He called me, and I said, 'are you jerking my bobber?"

    "We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can't think of a better way to retire," Cook said.

    Cook, the winner of the jackpot ticket, said, "I can't think of a better way to retire."

    The pair now looking forward to have some traveling.

    It is said the chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in about 292m.

    More KERALA LOTTERY News

    Read more about:

    kerala lottery lottery

    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue