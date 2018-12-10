  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Stay away from France’s own affairs, French foreign minister responds to Trump’s tweets

    By
    |

    Paris, Dec 10: US President Donald Trump on Friday took a gibe at his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the ongoing chaos in Paris and elsewhere in France, saying the violence showed the climate deal was not working out. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in return asked the White House incumbent to retrain from interfering in France's own affairs.

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

    On Sunday, December 9, Le Drian said Trump should not meddle in France internal affairs following the latter's tweets criticising Macron. France has been witnessing violence in the 'Yellow Jackets' protestors clashing with the security forces for the fourth straight weekend over fuel-tax hike and more generally, against the Macron's alleged indifference to struggling workers. The "yellow vest" protesters were in no mood to call off the demonstrations.

    Also Read | Ben Lecomte is swimming across Atlantic to raise awareness against plastic pollution in ocean

    "The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France," Trump wrote in a tweet. He also claimed that the protesters in France were chanting "We want Trump!"

    Speaking to LCI, a French news channel, Le Drian said "leave our nation be". He added that France never interferes in the US's internal affairs and would like to see the same being maintained by the latter.

    Also Read | This photo of a man who coughed-up 6-inch-wide blood clot shaped like lung tree is going viral

    He also said the pictures published in the US with people shouting "We Want Trump" were from a past visit of the US president to London.

    Read more about:

    france donald trump paris protests violence

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue