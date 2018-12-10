Home News International Stay away from France’s own affairs, French foreign minister responds to Trump’s tweets

Paris, Dec 10: US President Donald Trump on Friday took a gibe at his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the ongoing chaos in Paris and elsewhere in France, saying the violence showed the climate deal was not working out. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in return asked the White House incumbent to retrain from interfering in France's own affairs.

On Sunday, December 9, Le Drian said Trump should not meddle in France internal affairs following the latter's tweets criticising Macron. France has been witnessing violence in the 'Yellow Jackets' protestors clashing with the security forces for the fourth straight weekend over fuel-tax hike and more generally, against the Macron's alleged indifference to struggling workers. The "yellow vest" protesters were in no mood to call off the demonstrations.

"The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France," Trump wrote in a tweet. He also claimed that the protesters in France were chanting "We want Trump!"

Speaking to LCI, a French news channel, Le Drian said "leave our nation be". He added that France never interferes in the US's internal affairs and would like to see the same being maintained by the latter.

He also said the pictures published in the US with people shouting "We Want Trump" were from a past visit of the US president to London.