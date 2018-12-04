France fuel protests: 80-year-old woman dies after being hit by tear gas canister

Paris, Dec 4: The fuel protests in France have a sorry outcome as an 80-year-old woman who was hit by a tear gas canister at her house window during the protests in the city of Marseille has died. She was hit in the face while trying to close the window after protests broke out near the apartment she lived in.

She was rushed to the hospital but died during an operation as a result of shock, local media said.

France witnessed violence over protests over fuel tax that has led to public grievance at expensive living costs.

Also Read | France to consider state of emergency to contain violent riots

Three more persons have been killed in the protests that took place since demonstrations started over two weeks ago, the police said on Sunday, December 2.

Over 1.3 lakh people took part in the protests across the country on Sunday, France's interior ministry said, to show solidarity with the movement called "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) who have objected to the steep hike in fuel prices. The protesters are wearing the high-visibility yellow clothing which is required to be carried in vehicles as per French law.