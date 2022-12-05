Former Wuhan lab scientist confirms Covid-19 was man-made

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

US scientist Huff has confirmed that China's experiments at the Wuhan lab were conducted with inadequate security, and that the virus was genetically engineered.

Washington, Dec 05: The rumours that Covid-19 was genetically engineered and leaked from a lab in China has been doing rounds since the pandemic struck the world in 2019. Now Andrew Huff, a US-based scientist who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China, too has claimed that Covid-19 was genetically engineered, and leaked from the lab, reports the British newspaper The Sun.

According to reports, an epidemiologist and former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance (a New York-based non-profit that studies infectious diseases), Huff claimed that China's gain-of-function experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were conducted with inadequate security, calling the entire saga the 'biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11, according to New York Post.

In his latest book,'The Truth About Wuhan', Huff claims China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent. ''The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese,'' he told The Sun, as per New York Post.'

"EcoHealth Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he said in his book, an exclusive pre-release copy of which was provided to The Sun Online.

However, China and the Wuhan lab have denied any allegations. Even the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) reportedly believes Coronavirus did leak from the lab after a 'catastrophic accident'.

COVID-19 origin: Studies find pandemic originated in animals in Wuhan market

Notably, Wuhan lab has been a topic of debate about the origins of the virus. It may be recalled that earlier in 2020, a Chinese virologist had also claimed in a video interview that she has scientific proof that the Covid-19 virus was made in a Wuhan laboratory.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese scientist, had been researching on the it since last year. Yan was working at the Hong Kong School of Public Health when she came across the proof of coronavirus being lab-made.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 5, 2022, 15:22 [IST]