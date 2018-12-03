  • search

Former US president George H W Bush dead: Why people loved looking at his ankles

    Washington, Dec 3: The United States is still mourning the death of its former president George H W Bush who passed away at his residence in Houston, Texas, last week at the age of 94. Bush was famous for a number of reasons on the statecraft front - be it leading the way in concluding the Cold War or winning the Gulf War of 1991.

    Image Courtesy: @DavidKenner

    But there was also another reason for which the 41st occupant of the White House was famous and it was his obsession for colourful socks. He just loved to wear them, with a different pattern for each occasion. He even called himself a "sock man", said a TODAY report.

    The former president's collection of the colourful footwear became all the more vivid when he lost his ability to walk because of vascular parkinsonism and moved around on wheelchairs. Since he moved around sitting, his socks were always visible and they were too colourful, to say the least.

    "Brandishing colorful socks is simply his way of making the best of his mobility situation and still finding the joy in life," Bush's daughter Doro Bush Koch wrote in her book "My Father, The President".

    Bush even made his socks special in the past by wearing colourful footwear with his own face embossed on them while accepting an award in 2013. Also, during his 89th birth anniversary teh same year, he wore a pair of socks that were Superman branded. In 2017, when former president Bill Clinton (he succeeded him in 1993), visited Bush, he brought with him some pairs of socks to enrich the latter's unique collection.

    At the funeral of his wife Barbara who passed away earlier this year, Bush chose to honour her commitments to family literacy by wearing socks decorated with books.

    george h w bush usa death president

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 9:06 [IST]
