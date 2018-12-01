  • search

Former US president, George H W Bush dies at 94

By
    Washington, Dec 1: Former President of the United States of America, George H W Bush has passed away . He was 94.

    George H W Bush

    He had been admitted to the hospital in April 23, one day after the funeral of wife and former First Lady, Barbara Bush. He was in hospital for 13 days.

    He was once again hospitalised in May for low blood pressure and fatigue a week after arriving Maine to spend the simmer. He was released a few days later and celebrated his birthday on June 12. He made history by becoming the first former president to reach the age of 94.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
