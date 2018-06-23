English

Former South Korean president Kim Jong-pil passes away

    Former South Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil has passed away, said reports. He was 92-years-old. Kim served as South Korea's Prime Minister twice, from 1971-1975 and from 1998-2000.

    He was also the founder of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA). Kim created and headed the Korean Central Intelligence Agency before serving as Park's prime minister.

    Associated Press quoted Seoul's Soonchunhyang University Hospital as saying that Kim died of age-related complications.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 7:17 [IST]
