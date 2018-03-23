Now, former Playboy model accuses Trump of offering money after intimacy

US President Donald Trump found his name amid another controversy as former Playboy model Karen McDougal on Thursday, March 22, brought allegations that the former had offered her money after getting "intimate". McDougal said this in an interview to the CNN where she opened up about her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

McDougal, 46, said she refused to take the money and was hurt. The interview took place a couple of days after the former model sued to invalidate a confidentiality agreement about the alleged affair worth $1,50,000. She had signed the agreement in 2016.

McDougal said in the interview that she was hurt to see Trump offering her money for getting intimate and she told him that she was "not that kind of girl".

The White House denied McDougal's claims of having an affair with Trump.

McDougal is having a lawsuit against American Media Inc. - the publisher of the National Enquirer - which bought the rights to the former model's story months before the 2016 presidential election but decided not to run it. The lawsuit claims that McDougal's former attorney worked secretly with the publisher and Trump's counsel to "silence and intimidate" her. The publisher has said that the contract with McDougal is yet valid.

More 'Stormy' days ahead for Trump?

Trump could be in for more trouble as Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who also claimed to have an affair with Trump in 2006 and is currently taking legal steps against him, is set to appear for an interview on CBS on Sunday, March 25. It will be Daniels's first full interview on a national television since the news of her alleged affair with Trump broke early this year.

Trump has often been accused of dishonouring women in the past and tapes surfaced ahead of the presidential election in 2016 as evidence of his lewd takes on women but those did not stop him from becoming the president.

OneIndia News

