Former Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out as Xi Jinping remains stone-faced - Video

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out as Xi Jinping remains stone-faced

Beijing, Oct 22: The last day of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party witnessed high drama after former Chinese president Hu Jintao was shown the door.

In the clips doing rounds on social media sites, Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the 'Great Hall of the People' in Beijing during the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.

79-year-old Jintao was reportedly removed by unnamed Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents during closing ceremony of the congress, which is held once in five years.

The viral video shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sitting next to next to Xi, who also remained stone-faced and did not react as the former Chinese president was being removed.

Emperor Xi just had his predecessor Hu Jintao hauled out of the CCP summit on live TV in full view of everyone



As he was the ex-Chinese president was asked to leave, he tried to converse with Xi Jinping. However, it was audible to the cameras that captured the moment, ANI reported.

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party will conclude today. He will either be re-elected as general secretary of the CCP or will be newly elected as chairman of the CCP, a title that has lain dormant since 1982 and was once the highest position ever held by Mao Zedong, according to a Reuters report.

It is still unclear as to why he was shown the door today.

Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 14:02 [IST]