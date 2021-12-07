Florida man finds 5-foot snake lurking inside his new couch home, police come to rescue

US man accidentally burns down his Rs 13.55 crores house while trying to get rid of snakes

Washington, Dec 07: A Florida was shocked to see a dangerous trespasser when he bought a new couch home- a snake hidden inside it.

The Clearwater Police Department said that they got an unusual call and thankfully the 5-feet-snake was rescued.

Along with the stunning image of the snake, Clearwater Police Department wrote: "Snakes alive!! Here's a call you don't see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines calls this afternoon because he's got a snake in his condo and it's hiding in his couch. Officers carry the couch outside and find the red tail boa deep inside the couch."

"They then carefully extracted it from its hiding place. It was easily 5 feet long and was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch. The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house. Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It's a jungle out there sometimes," they wrote.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 600 reactions and likes in lakhs.