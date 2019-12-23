  • search
    Five sentenced to death in Jamal Khashoggi murder case

    Riyadh, Dec 23: Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said that five persons have been sentenced to death in connection with the murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

    The journalist was murdered in Istanbul last year. The prosecutor also said that three more jail terms totalling 24 years have also been awarded.

    Jamal Khashoggi
    He also said that a former high profile Saudi royal adviser, Saud-al-Qahtani had been investigated, but not charged, he has been released the prosecutor also said.

