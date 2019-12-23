Five sentenced to death in Jamal Khashoggi murder case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Riyadh, Dec 23: Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said that five persons have been sentenced to death in connection with the murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

The journalist was murdered in Istanbul last year. The prosecutor also said that three more jail terms totalling 24 years have also been awarded.

#STATEMENT by the Public Prosecutor regarding the murder of citizen Jamal bin Ahmed bin Hamza Khashoggi (may his soul Rest In Peace). pic.twitter.com/745x7OABkx — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 23, 2019

He also said that a former high profile Saudi royal adviser, Saud-al-Qahtani had been investigated, but not charged, he has been released the prosecutor also said.