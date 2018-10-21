India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Five months before Brexit, protest march in London seeking fresh voting

By
    London, Oct 20: It's another five months to go before the United Kingdom officially exits the European Union but the issue is far from settled yet. On Saturday, October 20, thousands of supporters marched through London as part of what the organisers said will be the biggest ever demonstration asking the British government to hold a public vote on Brexit's terms.

    The protesters were seen walking with the blue and gold flag of the EU and holding banners reading "Bollocks to Brexit" seeking another referendum on how Britain will eventually exit the EU, Reuters reported. In June 2016, a thin majority of the people of the country gave their verdict in favour of an exit from the EU in a referendum, leaving the country's politics in doldrums.

    The latest protest will definitely build pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May over her negotiations just five months ahead of the official Brexit. May's government has also seen internal rifts with the premier being accused of compromising on the deal.

    The Reuters report further added that the organisers of the protest march sought another opportunity for the people to change their minds since the decision to leave the EU will hit lives for generations.

    "People think the Brexit negotiations are a total mess, they have no faith in the government to deliver the promises that were made, partly because they cannot be delivered." Reuters quoted James McGrory, an organiser, as saying.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
