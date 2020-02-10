'Fight against belief that one nation, one race...' Phoenix Oscar speech was as wild as you expected

Los Angeles, Feb 10: Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix finally ended his dry run at the Oscars as he picked up the best actor trophy for his performance in and as "Joker" at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Joaquin Phoenix used his winding speech to speak about a number of causes he is passionate about and speak about finding unity.

In a lengthy and rambling speech, Phoenix touched upon issues such as racism, climate change and gender inequality. He said the greatest gift of his life was having a "voice" and being able to support those who are "voiceless".

"I think that whether we're talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against injustice -- we're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," he said.

Admitting that he has been a "scoundrel", "selfish" and "cruel" in the past, Phoenix said he is grateful to life for giving him a second chance. "I think we're at our best when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity," he added.

Phoenix said that he believes sometimes people "fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give something up.""But human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and ingenious, and I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles. We can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sent yet beings and to the environment."

The actor also remembered his brother River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 23 in 1993. "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, 'run to the rescue with love and peace will follow'," Phoenix concluded.