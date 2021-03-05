YouTube
    'Fast & Furious 9' to hit theatres on June 25: Vin Diesel shares new release date of film

    By
    |

    Los Angeles, Mar 05: The ninth installment in the 'Fast & Furious' action franchise will hit the theatres on June 25.

    Fast & Furious 9 to hit theatres on June 25

    Action star Vin Diesel shared the new release date of film via teaser he posted on Instagram.

    "Finally! Blessed and grateful," he captioned the clip.

    Directed by Justin Lin, "F9" also features WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

    Jennifer Lopez to lead action movie ''The Mother'' at Netflix

    "F9" was originally scheduled to release globally in May, 2020, but Universal Pictures pushed the project to April 2, 2021 and then to Memorial Day, May 28, 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Universal has also delayed Minions: The Rise of Gru, the fifth installment in the Despicable Me franchise. The animated family film, which was set to open on July 2, 2021, will now release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 11:39 [IST]
