    External Affairs Min Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Paraguay

    Asuncion (Paraguay), Aug 22: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay and visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where the South American country’s Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.

    Jaishankar arrived in Brazil on the first leg of his six-day visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region. Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America, is also visiting Paraguay and Argentina.

    Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay, calls it statement of solidarity
    "Honoured to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Asuncion, Paraguay. Appreciate the Asuncion Municipality’s decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic," he said in a tweet on Sunday.

    "Visited the historic Casa de la Independencia, from where Paraguay’s Independence movement started more than two centuries ago. A fitting testament to our common struggle and our growing relationship," he said.

    Jaishankar on Friday met envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean countries in New Delhi, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties. The meeting came ahead of his visit to South America. “Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay,” Jaishankar had tweeted.

    The visit of the External Affairs Minister is aimed at exploring new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

