EU, US, 18 other countries raise concern over safety of Afghan women, girls

Kabul, Aug 18: The EU, US and 18 other countries have issued a joint statement, saying they were "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" and urging the Taliban to ensure their safety.

"We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection," the joint statement said.

"Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard," it added.

"We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years, " it further said.

This statement has been co-signed by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Since sweeping into Kabul on Sunday and taking over the country, the Taliban insist they have changed and won't impose the same draconian restrictions they did when they last ruled Afghanistan, all but eliminating women's rights.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 19:34 [IST]